No permission needed for 10 Oct protest: CJP, Left students’ unions  

Protest will no longer be confined to resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Demands now include repeal of the controversial 2023 Appointments Act, electoral reforms

Farmers and civil society organisations invited to join protest ‘beginning’ on 10 October

While Delhi Police has been informed about the protest planned at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, 10 October, protesters will not wait for “permission”, representatives of several Left student unions and the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) have announced.

Representatives of the CPI(ML)-affiliated All India Students’ Association (AISA), the CPI(M)-affiliated Students’ Federation of India (SFI), the CPI-affiliated All India Students’ Federation (AISF) and CJP co-convenor Saurav Das said the protest would no longer be confined to demanding the resignation of chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. The agitation, they said, would continue until the 2023 law governing the appointment of election commissioners is repealed and steps are taken to reform and restructure the electoral system.

Delhi Police has been formally informed about the planned protest, along with the required undertakings. The organisers rejected the argument that protesters must seek “permission”, maintaining that they were required to inform the police so that law-and-order and traffic arrangements could be made.

Insisting that peaceful protest is a constitutional right, they said young people across the political spectrum were being invited to join the agitation over voting rights and the Election Commission of India (ECI). They stressed that the demonstrations would not be a one-day affair but would continue.