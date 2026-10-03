Mumbai Police register case against CJP supporters over Shivaji Park protest

Mumbai Police registered a case against CJP members and supporters over an allegedly unauthorised gathering at Shivaji Park.

Police said around 400–500 people assembled near Gate No. 6, raised slogans and used loudspeakers without permission.

Friday’s ‘Jail Bharo’ protest demanded CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation and drew support from actors and other public figures.

Mumbai Police on Saturday registered a case against Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) members and supporters over an allegedly unauthorised gathering at Shivaji Park during a protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

According to police, around 400–500 people assembled near Gate No. 6 of the grounds, opposite the Meenatai Thackeray Memorial in Dadar West. The gathering took place between 4 pm and 7 pm on Friday, within the jurisdiction of Shivaji Park police station.

Police named CJP members Ajinkya Shinde, Pranay Ahire, Ashutosh Ranka, Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, Afreen Nawaz, Soumya Korde, Ankit Bhardwaj, Vijay Malangi and Yogesh Ingale, alongside unidentified supporters.

They said protesters occupied a public road and raised slogans, creating a law-and-order situation. Loudspeakers were also installed without the necessary permission, according to police.

The case was registered under Sections 189(2) and 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 37(1), 37(3) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.