Mumbai Police register case against CJP supporters over Shivaji Park protest
Police say demonstrators gathered without permission and used unauthorised loudspeakers during Friday’s ‘Jail Bharo’ agitation demanding the CEC’s resignation
Mumbai Police registered a case against CJP members and supporters over an allegedly unauthorised gathering at Shivaji Park.
Police said around 400–500 people assembled near Gate No. 6, raised slogans and used loudspeakers without permission.
Friday’s ‘Jail Bharo’ protest demanded CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation and drew support from actors and other public figures.
Mumbai Police on Saturday registered a case against Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) members and supporters over an allegedly unauthorised gathering at Shivaji Park during a protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
According to police, around 400–500 people assembled near Gate No. 6 of the grounds, opposite the Meenatai Thackeray Memorial in Dadar West. The gathering took place between 4 pm and 7 pm on Friday, within the jurisdiction of Shivaji Park police station.
Police named CJP members Ajinkya Shinde, Pranay Ahire, Ashutosh Ranka, Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, Afreen Nawaz, Soumya Korde, Ankit Bhardwaj, Vijay Malangi and Yogesh Ingale, alongside unidentified supporters.
They said protesters occupied a public road and raised slogans, creating a law-and-order situation. Loudspeakers were also installed without the necessary permission, according to police.
The case was registered under Sections 189(2) and 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 37(1), 37(3) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.
‘Jail Bharo’ protest goes ahead despite denial of permission
The CJP held the demonstration as part of its ‘Jail Bharo’ campaign, calling for Kumar to step down. Organisers described the mobilisation as “Season 2” of their movement.
The protest proceeded despite Mumbai Police refusing permission for the gathering at Shivaji Park. Large numbers of security personnel were deployed, and barricades were erected in parts of Dadar.
While police put the gathering at around 400–500 people, accounts of the demonstration reported thousands of citizens and supporters at the venue. Protesters raised slogans against the Central government and the Election Commission.
Actors and public figures back the demonstration
Actors Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah, along with musician Vishal Dadlani, attended the protest. Public figures and intellectuals who joined the gathering spoke about safeguarding voting rights and democratic institutions.
Actor Prakash Raj expressed solidarity through a recorded video message, urging citizens to defend democratic values.
Addressing supporters, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Kumar and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
Dipke formally announced the ‘Jail Bharo’ call and argued that peaceful assembly to protect voting rights was a fundamental constitutional right.
Responding to warnings over unlawful assembly, he challenged Fadnavis, saying that a threat of three months in jail, rather than three days, would have brought Mumbai to a standstill.
With IANS inputs