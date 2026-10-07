Police blocks INDIA march to Jantar Mantar; Rahul, Priyanka detained

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra lies on the road after police stop INDIA bloc buses near Jantar Mantar.

Rahul Gandhi is detained for the second consecutive day as protest against Gyanesh Kumar escalates.

Opposition leaders allege police excesses while demanding action over ‘vote chori’ and SIR.

Congress MP and general-secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra lay down on the road on Wednesday, 7 October after Delhi Police stopped buses carrying INDIA bloc MPs from reaching Jantar Mantar, triggering another confrontation during the Opposition’s protest against chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi was detained for the second consecutive day, according to reports.

The dramatic scenes unfolded as Opposition leaders attempted to resume their agitation at the designated protest site, a day after their march towards the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters ended in a prolonged sit-in at Akashvani Bhawan and the detention of several MPs, as well as FIRs against Rahul and Priyanka, among others.

The buses were stopped around 100 metres short of Jantar Mantar, with police citing the requirement for prior permission to hold a protest. Priyanka and other women MPs lay on the road after being prevented from proceeding, while some Congress MPs climbed onto the buses.