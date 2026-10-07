‘Every FIR against me is a medal’: Rahul leads INDIA bloc to Jantar Mantar

Rahul Gandhi leads INDIA bloc MPs to Jantar Mantar, declaring every FIR against him a ‘medal’.

Congress, Gehlot and Tharoor attack government over police action and FIRs against Opposition leaders.

Opposition renews demand for CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over ‘vote chori’ allegations and SIR.

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and INDIA bloc MPs on Wednesday, 7 October headed to Jantar Mantar to resume their protest against chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, a day after a dramatic standoff with Delhi Police ended in the detention of several Opposition leaders and an FIR against the Congress leadership.

Brushing aside the FIRs registered against him and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over the alleged unauthorised entry into Akashvani Bhawan, Rahul said he was prepared to face more police cases. “I have 45 FIRs against me. My target is that there should be 100 FIRs against me. Every FIR against me is a medal for me,” he told reporters on Wednesday.

The Opposition’s decision to move to Jantar Mantar followed a lunch hosted by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for INDIA bloc MPs at a restaurant in Janpath. The leaders subsequently boarded buses for the designated protest site, determined to continue their agitation over alleged electoral irregularities and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.