Will not stop protest until Gyanesh Kumar resigns: Rahul

Rahul Gandhi vows to continue the protest until CEC Gyanesh Kumar resigns.

Delhi Police detain Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other Opposition leaders after blocking their march to Jantar Mantar.

Kharge and Jairam Ramesh accuse the government and the ECI of undermining democratic institutions.

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday vowed to continue the Opposition’s protest until chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar resigns, accusing the government and the Election Commission of India (ECI) of attacking the Constitution and the people’s right to vote.

“We are not going to stop protesting till Gyanesh Kumar resigns. This is a fight to protect the most sacred thing in this country. There is nothing that Narendra Modi and Amit Shah can do that will stop us,” Gandhi said in a post on X after Delhi Police detained him and other Opposition leaders on their way to Jantar Mantar.

In a video recorded after his detention, Gandhi named PM Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and Kumar, declaring that all four would be brought to justice.

“This is all panic reaction. This is all fear. They are going to be brought to justice, mark my words,” he said, adding that the Constitution and the voice of the people had been attacked.