Will not stop protest until Gyanesh Kumar resigns: Rahul
Priyanka dragged off road, Rahul bundled into police bus as Delhi Police crack down on INDIA bloc’s protest over ‘vote chori’
Rahul Gandhi vows to continue the protest until CEC Gyanesh Kumar resigns.
Delhi Police detain Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other Opposition leaders after blocking their march to Jantar Mantar.
Kharge and Jairam Ramesh accuse the government and the ECI of undermining democratic institutions.
Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday vowed to continue the Opposition’s protest until chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar resigns, accusing the government and the Election Commission of India (ECI) of attacking the Constitution and the people’s right to vote.
“We are not going to stop protesting till Gyanesh Kumar resigns. This is a fight to protect the most sacred thing in this country. There is nothing that Narendra Modi and Amit Shah can do that will stop us,” Gandhi said in a post on X after Delhi Police detained him and other Opposition leaders on their way to Jantar Mantar.
In a video recorded after his detention, Gandhi named PM Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and Kumar, declaring that all four would be brought to justice.
“This is all panic reaction. This is all fear. They are going to be brought to justice, mark my words,” he said, adding that the Constitution and the voice of the people had been attacked.
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The protest turned confrontational after police stopped buses carrying Opposition MPs and leaders near the Shangri-La hotel in central Delhi, preventing them from reaching Jantar Mantar to demonstrate against Kumar and raise allegations of 'vote chori (theft)'.
Rahul Gandhi, his sister and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and several other Opposition leaders staged a sit-in at a roundabout near the hotel. Priyanka and other women leaders sat on the road holding copies of the Constitution.
Police personnel first carried Rahul on their shoulders and put him into a police bus. Congress leaders Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Uday Bhanu Chib climbed onto the bus, while Mumtaz Patel sat on its bonnet. A large contingent of women police personnel subsequently removed Priyanka and the other women protesters from the road and took them away in buses.
“This is how they treat members of Parliament who are asking simply to meet the election commissioners. This is how they treat us. They are beating members of Parliament,” Priyanka said. She alleged that police personnel had scratched her and thrown protesters to the ground, adding that she would not leave until the forces were withdrawn.
Opposition MPs had earlier met for lunch at a restaurant in central Delhi before boarding buses for Jantar Mantar. Several leaders were detained after police blocked their route. The Congress later claimed that party workers had punctured the tyre of the bus carrying Rahul near Agrasen ki Baoli.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge shared photographs and a video of the detention, accusing the Modi government and ECI of acting in concert against democratic institutions. "To save the Constitution and democracy, the Congress Party and the opposition are ready to take to the streets as many times as needed, face arrests, or endure legal cases,” Kharge said on X. He called for resignations and action, adding that an “arrogant regime cannot hold out for long against the fervour of the people”.
Congress general-secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh also condemned the police action, saying Opposition leaders had been dragged away while trying to reach Jantar Mantar to protest what he described as the capture of the electoral system through the chief election commissioner.
Ramesh accused the government of showing contempt for the Constitution and democracy, and criticised the treatment of elected representatives.
With PTI inputs