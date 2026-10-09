'How many trains can anyone stop?' Chirag Paswan on CJP protest

Paswan says transport curbs cannot stop young people from making their voices heard.

The Union minister urges dialogue with the CEC instead of road blockades.

His remarks follow criticism of Bihar’s NDA government and calls for the CEC to address doubts over elections.

Union minister Chirag Paswan has said transport restrictions cannot stop India’s youth from making their voices heard, as cancellations of Delhi-bound trains ahead of the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) planned protest on 10 October raise questions over access to the national capital.

Speaking in Sonipat, Haryana, Paswan said young people had the capacity to show the world the way and could not be held back by attempts to disrupt connectivity. His remarks came amid the cancellation of several train services to and from New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations ahead of the demonstration demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

"These are the youth of India — nothing can stop them. To those attempting to spread these misconceptions, I ask: how many trains can anyone really stop? How much connectivity can be blocked? How many roads can be jammed?" Paswan said.

The minister added that India’s youth had the ability to lead the way, as previous generations had done, and insisted that "nothing can hold them back".