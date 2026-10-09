UN's ‘confidential’ civil unrest advisory for India ahead of 10 Oct protest

UN advisory warns employees of possible rioting, looting and arson ahead of the CJP protest.

Staff urged to avoid unnecessary travel, monitor security updates and work from home.

Demonstrators demand CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation and wider electoral and education reforms.

The United Nations Mission in India has issued a confidential advisory to its employees warning of a possible civil unrest situation ahead of the Saturday, 10 October protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and various student organisations in Delhi, according to a document accessed by National Herald.

The advisory outlines precautionary measures to be taken during and after a potential civil unrest situation, warning employees of possible rioting, looting and arson.

It also cautions that unrest could spread across a wider area, potentially disrupting traffic and affecting public safety.

The advisory comes as the Modi government steps up security arrangements to contain the planned protest, which began as a movement against examination paper leaks and has since broadened to include allegations of electoral malpractice, with protesters raising the issue of 'vote chori (theft)' and demanding the resignation of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.