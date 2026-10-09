UN's ‘confidential’ civil unrest advisory for India ahead of 10 Oct protest
Warns UN staff of possible rioting, looting and arson; employees advised to avoid unnecessary travel
UN advisory warns employees of possible rioting, looting and arson ahead of the CJP protest.
Staff urged to avoid unnecessary travel, monitor security updates and work from home.
Demonstrators demand CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation and wider electoral and education reforms.
The United Nations Mission in India has issued a confidential advisory to its employees warning of a possible civil unrest situation ahead of the Saturday, 10 October protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and various student organisations in Delhi, according to a document accessed by National Herald.
The advisory outlines precautionary measures to be taken during and after a potential civil unrest situation, warning employees of possible rioting, looting and arson.
It also cautions that unrest could spread across a wider area, potentially disrupting traffic and affecting public safety.
The advisory comes as the Modi government steps up security arrangements to contain the planned protest, which began as a movement against examination paper leaks and has since broadened to include allegations of electoral malpractice, with protesters raising the issue of 'vote chori (theft)' and demanding the resignation of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
The CJP and student organisations have appealed to students, young people and members of the public to gather at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on 10 October and prepare for a prolonged protest.
Saurav Das, chief spokesperson of the CJP, said the agitation was not limited to demanding the CEC’s resignation. It also sought reforms in the Election Commission and the broader education system, he said.
To quell and contain the protest, the Modi government has made elaborate security arrangements across Delhi and its adjoining areas to prevent protesters from reaching the protest venue.
Security has been tightened at key entry points, borders have been sealed or fortified, and checkpoints have been set up. Thousands of students and activists have reportedly been taken into preventive custody ahead of the demonstration.
The UN advisory urges employees to closely monitor developments and follow security updates issued by local authorities. 'Monitor media reports on civil unrest. Radio channels constantly update information on the latest security and traffic situation. X (formerly Twitter) accounts of the local police also share important updates from time to time,' it says.
Employees have also been asked to obtain prior security clearance for travel and download the relevant security communication system (SCS) application — eTA, SCAAN or Everbridge, as applicable — on their mobile phones.
The advisory instructs staff to keep vehicle doors locked at all times and exercise caution if they encounter protesters. 'Be polite if confronted by protesters at close proximity. Avoid arguing or criticizing them, taking pictures or videos as this may spark aggression and assault,' it says.
Warning that civil unrest could be followed by looting, the advisory asks employees to stay away from affected locations and avoid filming or photographing such incidents. It further cautions that unrest could extend over a larger area, exposing people to additional incidents of rioting.
Employees have been advised to remain patient amid traffic congestion and avoid confrontations with agitated drivers. 'Leave the area if possible and stay away from the riot until it is over, or an alternative safe route is found,' the advisory says.
A top UN employee, speaking to National Herald on condition of anonymity, said staff had been advised to avoid unnecessary travel and remain at home. Employees had also been asked to work from home, the official said.
The Congress-led Opposition has also intensified its campaign against Gyanesh Kumar, staging protests in Delhi for three consecutive days and demanding his resignation over alleged irregularities in the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.