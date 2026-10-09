INDIA bloc leaders to meet President at 8.00 pm over demand for CEC’s exit
Opposition leaders plan to press President Murmu over alleged SIR irregularities as ‘vote chori’ protests enter fourth day
INDIA bloc delegation seeks President Droupadi Murmu’s intervention over alleged electoral roll irregularities.
Opposition MPs continue protests demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.
Election Commission defends its decisions after reports of internal objections to SIR-related orders.
INDIA bloc leaders will meet President Droupadi Murmu at 8.00 pm on Friday, 9 October, to press their demand for the resignation of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
According to sources, the President’s office confirmed the appointment on Friday morning.
The Opposition delegation will include Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee, CPI(M) general secretary M.A. Baby and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.
The leaders will first meet at the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan at 5 p.m. and may stage another protest against ‘vote chori (theft)’, sources said.
Opposition MPs have been protesting in the national capital for the past three days, demanding Kumar’s resignation over alleged electoral irregularities.
The Opposition leaders had sought an appointment with the President on 2 October. Rashtrapati Bhavan subsequently asked them to submit the names of those who would attend the meeting.
Last week, the INDIA bloc finalised a joint action plan to intensify its campaign against the SIR, including rallies and ‘Save Democracy’ marches. On Thursday, INDIA bloc leaders staged a sit-in at Rajghat, Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial in New Delhi, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and the chief election commissioner of ‘hijacking’ the country through a criminal conspiracy involving alleged ‘vote chori’.
It was the third consecutive day of protests by Opposition leaders against the CEC and alleged electoral fraud. The leaders vowed to continue their agitation until Kumar resigned.
After two days of intense demonstrations, during which several Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, were detained and forcibly removed by the police, the protesters assembled at Rajghat on Thursday to offer floral tributes and pray for “wisdom to the BJP government and the chief election commissioner”.
The opposition’s latest push comes days after The Indian Express reported that election commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had formally recorded objections on at least 14 occasions over the preceding 10 months, largely concerning decisions and orders related to the SIR.
Facing scrutiny, the Election Commission maintained that differences of opinion and observations were normal in the deliberations of any institution. It asserted that all its orders had full legal sanction and complied with established statutory procedures.
With PTI inputs