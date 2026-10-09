INDIA bloc leaders to meet President at 8.00 pm over demand for CEC’s exit

INDIA bloc delegation seeks President Droupadi Murmu’s intervention over alleged electoral roll irregularities.

Opposition MPs continue protests demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.

Election Commission defends its decisions after reports of internal objections to SIR-related orders.

INDIA bloc leaders will meet President Droupadi Murmu at 8.00 pm on Friday, 9 October, to press their demand for the resignation of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

According to sources, the President’s office confirmed the appointment on Friday morning.

The Opposition delegation will include Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee, CPI(M) general secretary M.A. Baby and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

The leaders will first meet at the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan at 5 p.m. and may stage another protest against ‘vote chori (theft)’, sources said.

Opposition MPs have been protesting in the national capital for the past three days, demanding Kumar’s resignation over alleged electoral irregularities.

The Opposition leaders had sought an appointment with the President on 2 October. Rashtrapati Bhavan subsequently asked them to submit the names of those who would attend the meeting.