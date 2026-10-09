Neha Bora recalls 1942: Here are 10 steps taken to crush Quit India movement

"Thousands of protesters have been placed under house arrest; metro and trains are being cancelled; police are looking for us everywhere. This is nothing but an open state of Emergency; but just as the Quit India Movement had not ceased with the arrest of leaders, this movement too will not cease. If we get arrested tomorrow, you will have to assume the leadership. Sit down wherever you are detained, at railway stations or in trains. Reiterate the demands. Roll back the SIR. Gyanesh Kumar must go. Government must be made accountable. There is no turning back. It is we, the people vs the BJP."

This was the message that Neha Bora, AISA national president, delivered in a video statement on Friday, 9 October.