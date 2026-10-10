Delhi wakes up to clampdown; curbs on road and rail traffic, internet services

The police also pointed out that the communication received from the outfit regarding the proposed protest was merely an intimation and not a duly submitted application seeking permission.

This comes amid unprecedented security blanket, with around 25,000 police and paramilitary personnel deployed across the city. Forty-five metro stations face entry and exit restrictions, and surveillance has been increased at the national capital’s borders, railway stations, bus terminals and other sensitive locations. Internet services have also been suspended in a 4-km radius from Jantar Mantar.

Police also vigil across the city to prevent protesters from assembling at Jantar Mantar without permission and to maintain law and order amid apprehensions of large-scale mobilisation.

More than 120 companies of Central Armed Police Forces are expected to assist Delhi Police in managing the security situation. Personnel have been deployed at strategic locations, while mock drills were conducted at several places to assess preparedness and response mechanisms.

The New Delhi district has been divided into 20 zones for close monitoring by senior police officers, including joint commissioners, deputy commissioners and additional deputy commissioners. Special commissioners heading various units are also keeping a close watch on developments.

The security measures include the closure of entry and exit gates at 45 Delhi Metro stations from Friday night. The affected stations include Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Patel Chowk, Mandi House, Janpath, Supreme Court, ITO, Kashmere Gate and several stations in south and northeast Delhi.

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, the restrictions will remain in place on Saturday until further notice. Interchange facilities will be available at the affected stations, except at the New Delhi metro station, where restrictions will apply.

Railway passengers are also likely to face disruptions, with several trains scheduled to arrive at or depart from New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations between 4 am and 2 pm reported cancelled.

Police have clarified that passengers with valid train tickets will not be stopped from travelling and that action will be taken against those attempting to breach law and order.

Security has also been tightened at the borders of the national capital, with additional surveillance and checks on vehicles entering the city. Police are checking hotels, guest houses, lodges and dharamshalas.