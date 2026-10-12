Jantar Mantar’s legacy of dissent: From Anna Hazare’s fast to vote chori protests

Jantar Mantar has hosted protests on corruption, women’s safety, farmers’ distress and electoral accountability

From Anna Hazare’s hunger strike to the wrestlers’ protest, the site has been a focal point of public dissent

Delhi Police’s move to de-notify it as a designated protest site raises concerns over space for peaceful demonstrations

For decades, Jantar Mantar in central Delhi has served as a gathering point for people seeking to make their voices heard by those in power. From Anna Hazare’s anti-corruption movement to protests following the Nirbhaya gangrape and demonstrations over the NEET examination, the site has witnessed campaigns that brought public grievances into the national spotlight.

Now, with Delhi Police de-notifying it as a designated protest site, concerns have emerged over the future of a landmark closely associated with peaceful demonstrations and demands for accountability.

Located in the heart of the capital, Jantar Mantar has brought together people from different backgrounds to raise issues ranging from corruption and social injustice to women’s safety, farmers’ distress and alleged irregularities in public examinations.

One of the significant early demonstrations at the site took place in 1993, when 33 organisations assembled for a ‘Jail Bharo’ protest against the government’s economic policies and communalism. The scale of the mobilisation was subsequently highlighted in Parliament, where an MP said nearly 25,000 people had participated.

Anna Hazare’s anti-corruption movement

Jantar Mantar emerged as a major centre of public mobilisation in April 2011, when activist Anna Hazare began a five-day hunger strike demanding a stronger Jan Lokpal Bill to tackle corruption.

The movement gathered momentum as the government agreed to establish a joint drafting committee comprising ministers and civil society representatives to prepare the proposed legislation.

Hazare ended his fast on 9 April 2011. The agitation became one of the most prominent mass movements of the period, placing demands for political accountability at the centre of public debate and cementing Jantar Mantar’s place in India’s protest landscape.

Nirbhaya protests and women’s safety

In December 2012, Jantar Mantar and surrounding areas became important sites of demonstrations following the gangrape of a woman aboard a moving bus in Delhi. The victim, widely known as Nirbhaya, later died of her injuries, triggering widespread outrage.

Thousands of people, particularly young protesters, took to the streets demanding justice and stronger laws to protect women. The demonstrations brought renewed attention to sexual violence and women’s safety in public spaces.

In 2014, protests also followed the death of Nido Tania, a student from Arunachal Pradesh who was allegedly assaulted in southeast Delhi. The incident sparked demonstrations against racial discrimination and violence targeting people from the Northeast.