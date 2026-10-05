Reporter’s Diary from Jantar Mantar: Delhi Police played cat and mouse with protesters

Tempers were frayed as policewomen and women protesters got into shouting matches. At least six or seven policemen and policewomen would converge on a protester and try to drag her towards one of the waiting buses. They had a hard time with the young protesters, who refused to give an inch. The protesters strained and struggled, kicked and screamed, wriggled out of the buses, broke the windscreen of one bus, and one young woman pulled out the ignition key and escaped.

Delhi Police was once again accused of groping and molesting women. An assistant commissioner of police, accused of groping a freelance woman journalist, was back at Jantar Mantar on Sunday. So were protesters who had made posters of his photograph and taunted Delhi Police for their conduct. CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat was livid. "We are fighting for an FIR to be filed against the ACP. At the police station, the police are demanding video proof. Will girls now carry cameras with them and film their own sexual assault? This is nonsense.’

Retired DU Professor Nivedita Menon, senior advocate Vrinda Grover and transparency activist Anjali Bhardwaj also joined in the march towards Jantar Mantar. The approach roads were all barricaded and large contingents of policemen, RAF and CRPF were patrolling the approach roads.