Jantar Mantar 2.0 on Saturday: Delhi Police ordered to detain protesters

Delhi Police, however, moved in to detain the group. Several policemen approached the protesters and pushed and dragged them towards a waiting bus. Kapil Sibal, in view of his age, was advised by his colleagues to step back. Prashant Bhushan and Yogendra Yadav did not resist and boarded the bus while raising slogans. AISA president Neha Bora resisted as policewomen attempted to detain her. She was subsequently dragged along the road and pushed into the bus.

It was during the scuffle between Bora, her associates, including several young women, and the police that a young female protester’s pyjama was allegedly pulled down, exposing her undergarments. In a video statement later in the evening, Bora accused policewomen of elbowing protesters, digging their nails into them and pulling the bra straps of young women. She also showed bruises and scratch marks that she said she had sustained during the day and said she would return on Sunday to take part in the citizens’ march.

Bora has proved difficult for Delhi Police personnel to restrain, with male officers also stepping in as policewomen attempted to detain her, amid a crowd of cameras recording the scuffles. The previous day, on 2 October, Neha had forced her way out of a police bus three times, each time returning to the protest while raising slogans. Her calm demeanour drew attention from onlookers. She did not use profanities or abuse the police personnel, instead targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, accusing them of stifling citizens’ voices.

It is unclear why Delhi Police detained or used force against several women around Jantar Mantar on Saturday. Women journalists and Youth Congress activists were also among those who alleged that they were manhandled.

Bolta Hindustan reported on Saturday that a woman journalist had accused a police officer of molesting her. After the allegation spread, journalists and YouTubers, including both men and women, marched to the Parliament Street police station, demanding that an FIR be registered against the officer.

The protesters identified the officer as an ACP-rank official, submitted video footage that they said showed him touching the woman inappropriately and sought action against him. Police accepted their complaint but said an FIR would be registered only after examining CCTV footage from the area and conducting a preliminary inquiry.

The journalists claimed that the woman was being pressured to withdraw her complaint and not insist on an FIR. In return, they alleged, she was assured that the officer concerned would apologise to her and say “sorry”.

The leader of the Opposition tweeted, “Women and students across Delhi are worried about their safety and are staging a protest — yet the police, who are supposed to protect women, are assaulting them. A government that fears registering a woman’s complaint — who is it protecting?”

Congress leader Gurmehar Kaur, along with NSUI activists, began an indefinite sit-in outside the organisation’s office at 5 Raisina Road. The sit-in continued for around four hours. However, after police became aware of the protest, the protesters were detained and allegedly taken towards the outskirts of Delhi late at night. The Youth Congress also alleged that Delhi Police were detaining students at Jantar Mantar, loading them into buses and taking them to undisclosed locations.

Youth Congress national president Uday Bhanu Chib said, “Who gave the police the right to cram girls into buses from Jantar Mantar in the dark of night? Amit Shah’s police appear to be acting as predators, not protectors.”

The Youth Congress said Delhi Police released all the detained women students shortly after the protest.