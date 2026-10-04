Police misbehaved with protesters, journalists; Shah must answer: Rahul

"Isn't that the police's basic duty?" Rahul Gandhi said in his post, while alleging that no FIR had been registered.

He further claimed that hundreds of people were taken into custody at Jantar Mantar on Saturday and alleged that women protesters faced misconduct, while journalists were allegedly dragged and their cameras snatched.

Rahul Gandhi also referred to previous instances in which police personnel had faced allegations of inappropriate conduct towards women, saying such incidents were not new.

He alleged that women and students across Delhi were participating in a satyagraha amid concerns over their safety, but accused the police responsible for protecting them of using force against protesters.

"A government that fears registering even one woman's complaint — what exactly is it protecting?" Rahul Gandhi asked.

He directly addressed the home minister, saying: "Delhi Police comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs. Amit Shah ji, where are you? You have to answer for this."

The allegations were also raised by the All India Students' Association (AISA). In a statement, the left-wing student organisation alleged that women protesters, journalists and lawyers were manhandled by male police personnel during the protest.

AISA further claimed that several women had complained of being groped by male police personnel. The organisation accused some officers of abusing women protesters and alleged that proper protocols for handling crowds were not followed.

The allegations come amid heightened political criticism over the handling of protests at Jantar Mantar. The claims by Rahul Gandhi and AISA concern the conduct of individual police personnel and remain allegations unless established through an official inquiry or other evidence.

With PTI inputs