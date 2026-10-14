Reclaiming Jantar Mantar becomes INDIA bloc’s new political plank
After a week of protests over alleged ‘vote chori’, Opposition parties turn the fight to the right to protest, taking on the government both politically and legally
Rahul Gandhi and INDIA bloc leaders are planning a campaign to reclaim Jantar Mantar as a protest site, expanding their fight against alleged ‘vote chori’ to citizens’ constitutional rights
Rahul condemned the detention of CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, while RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav and CPI’s D. Raja backed the move to reclaim the site
The denotification of Jantar Mantar has triggered legal challenges in the Supreme Court and Delhi High Court, with concerns raised over access to alternative protest venues
The INDIA bloc is preparing to take its campaign against ‘vote chori’ beyond electoral transparency, making the fight to reclaim Jantar Mantar a new plank in its political battle against the Modi government.
The issue figured prominently at a tea meeting hosted by leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi at his residence at 5, Sunahari Bagh Marg, Delhi, political sources said.
Leaders of the INDIA bloc parties were asked for suggestions on how to reclaim the historic protest site, with Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi also listening to their views.
On Wednesday, Rahul took the campaign to X, linking the preventive detention of CJP leaders to the larger question of citizens’ constitutional rights.
“Waving the Tricolour at Jantar Mantar in a peaceful protest is not a crime. Jailing youth for it is an act of cowardice,” he wrote. “Students. Youth. Journalists. The INDIA bloc. Different banners, one cause. All protests are one: citizens demanding their constitutional rights. Jantar Mantar belongs to the people of India. We will reclaim it.”
Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were sent to Tihar Jail for five days for allegedly violating their peace bonds and trespassing into Jantar Mantar.
The message found support among INDIA bloc leaders. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and CPI general secretary D Raja had on Tuesday said that the opposition would fight to reclaim the site.
“The government’s fear is evident in the denotification of Jantar Mantar as a protest site,” Yadav said. Condemning the decision, Raja announced a fight to “reclaim” Jantar Mantar.
“This is not merely about shifting a protest site. It is about an attack on the fundamental rights to protest and assemble. We will fight this battle not just politically but legally as well,” a TMC MP said after the meeting.
The move signals an attempt to widen the opposition’s campaign: from manipulation of electoral rolls to the right of citizens to peacefully challenge those in power.
For decades, Jantar Mantar has been a focal point for protests in Delhi, close to the centres of political power. Before it became the capital’s principal designated protest site, the Boat Club lawns near India Gate were a major venue for mass mobilisation.
Among the most significant gatherings at the Boat Club was the 1988 farmers’ rally led by Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Mahendra Singh Tikait, which drew an estimated five lakh farmers. After rallies at the Boat Club were restricted in 1993, Jantar Mantar emerged as a principal venue for demonstrations in the capital.
The Delhi Police de-notified Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site on 11 October 2026, ending its 33-year history as a recognised venue for demonstrations. The decision followed a Supreme Court suggestion to identify more spacious, open-air alternatives, citing public safety and commuter convenience.
Meanwhile, a petition was filed in the Supreme Court questioning the rationale for moving protests away from Jantar Mantar and raised concerns about the accessibility and suitability of alternative venues. It alleged that some proposed sites were near landfill areas or lacked adequate public access.
The dispute has also reached the Delhi High Court. Indian Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib challenged the denial of permission to hold protests.
After the Delhi Police told the court that Jantar Mantar had been de-notified, a bench led by Justice Amit Mahajan allowed the petitioner to amend the challenge. The court issued notice on the request for reconsideration and listed the matter for 17 November 2026.