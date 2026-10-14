Reclaiming Jantar Mantar becomes INDIA bloc’s new political plank

Rahul Gandhi and INDIA bloc leaders are planning a campaign to reclaim Jantar Mantar as a protest site, expanding their fight against alleged ‘vote chori’ to citizens’ constitutional rights

Rahul condemned the detention of CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, while RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav and CPI’s D. Raja backed the move to reclaim the site

The denotification of Jantar Mantar has triggered legal challenges in the Supreme Court and Delhi High Court, with concerns raised over access to alternative protest venues

The INDIA bloc is preparing to take its campaign against ‘vote chori’ beyond electoral transparency, making the fight to reclaim Jantar Mantar a new plank in its political battle against the Modi government.

The issue figured prominently at a tea meeting hosted by leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi at his residence at 5, Sunahari Bagh Marg, Delhi, political sources said.

Leaders of the INDIA bloc parties were asked for suggestions on how to reclaim the historic protest site, with Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi also listening to their views.

On Wednesday, Rahul took the campaign to X, linking the preventive detention of CJP leaders to the larger question of citizens’ constitutional rights.