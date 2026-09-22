Congress asks ECI to order independent inquiry into Assam convoy attack incident
BJP workers attacked the convoy while senior party leaders were travelling to address an election meeting in Nagaon
A day after stones and bottles were allegedly hurled at a Congress campaign convoy in Assam’s Nagaon, the party on Tuesday stepped up its attack on the BJP-led state government, accusing it of using political violence to suppress the Opposition and questioning the Election Commission’s handling of the incident.
Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Syed Nasir Hussain demanded that the Election Commission order an independent inquiry into the incident and take strict action against those responsible.
“Security should be provided to Opposition leaders, candidates, workers and journalists until the elections are held,” Hussain said. He also demanded that officers responsible for the security arrangements be transferred and suspended.
Hussain accused the Election Commission of maintaining silence over what he described as a deterioration in the law-and-order situation.
“The Election Commission is maintaining silence on the deterioration of law and order, and we are all witnessing this,” he said.
He said Monday’s incident was not an isolated one and alleged that violence had been repeatedly used to suppress Opposition voices. The Congress leader cited previous instances involving party leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, and referred to the recent attack on TMC MP Mahua Moitra in West Bengal.
“When we had complained to the Election Commission and district administration about the apprehension of an attack, why was the crowd not controlled? The Central forces that were present at the scene — why were they attacking journalists instead of stopping the attackers?” he asked.
The Congress has alleged that BJP workers attacked its convoy while senior party leaders were travelling to address an election meeting in support of Congress candidate Sibamoni Bora for the 6 October Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election.
The incident took place in the Barma area of the Samaguri Assembly constituency.
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president and deputy leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi, former Chhattisgarh chief minister and Assam Congress in-charge Bhupesh Baghel, AICC secretary Manoj Chauhan and other leaders were part of the convoy.
Gogoi alleged that stones and bottles were hurled at the vehicles, damaging the cars. He said Chauhan sustained injuries after being hit by a stone.
“Glass has been shattered, windows broken. Stones have been pelted. AICC Secretary Manoj Chauhan Ji has sustained injuries,” Gogoi said.
He also alleged that the party had repeatedly alerted the police and authorities about the possibility of an attack but adequate preventive measures were not taken.
Baghel similarly alleged that the Congress convoy was not provided adequate security. He said the vehicles were attacked again while returning from the meeting.
“Just now, while returning, our car was attacked again. The car of Gaurav Gogoi was also attacked just now while coming back. This means an attack has taken place twice while going to a single public meeting. Despite that, the police administration is asleep,” he said.
The Assam government has rejected the Congress's account of the incident. Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attributed the violence to factionalism within the Congress and accused the party of trying to shift the blame. He said the incident occurred in the Samaguri constituency, represented by Congress MLA Tanzil Hussain, son of Congress MP Rakibul Hussain.
Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal hit back at Sarma, alleging that BJP workers were behind the attack and accusing the state government of using political violence against Opposition parties. The two leaders traded allegations on social media over the incident.
The incident has also drawn criticism from journalists covering the confrontation. Reports said some journalists were allegedly assaulted during the clash, while security forces were deployed to bring the situation under control.
A police complaint has been filed over the alleged attack. The circumstances leading to the confrontation, and responsibility for the violence, are yet to be conclusively established.
“Just now, while returning, our car was attacked again. The car of Gaurav Gogoi was also attacked just now while coming back. This means an attack has taken place twice while going to a single public meeting. Despite that, the police administration is asleep,” he said.
The Assam government has rejected the Congress's account of the incident. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attributed the violence to factionalism within the Congress and accused the party of trying to shift the blame. He said the incident occurred in the Samaguri constituency, represented by Congress MLA Tanzil Hussain, son of Congress MP Rakibul Hussain.
Congress general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal hit back at Sarma, alleging that BJP workers were behind the attack and accusing the state government of using political violence against Opposition parties. The two leaders traded allegations on social media over the incident.
The incident has also drawn criticism from journalists covering the confrontation. Reports said some journalists were allegedly assaulted during the clash, while security forces were deployed to bring the situation under control.
A police complaint has been filed over the alleged attack. The circumstances leading to the confrontation, and responsibility for the violence, are yet to be conclusively established.