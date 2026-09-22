Congress asks ECI to order independent inquiry into Assam convoy attack incident

A day after stones and bottles were allegedly hurled at a Congress campaign convoy in Assam’s Nagaon, the party on Tuesday stepped up its attack on the BJP-led state government, accusing it of using political violence to suppress the Opposition and questioning the Election Commission’s handling of the incident.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Syed Nasir Hussain demanded that the Election Commission order an independent inquiry into the incident and take strict action against those responsible.

“Security should be provided to Opposition leaders, candidates, workers and journalists until the elections are held,” Hussain said. He also demanded that officers responsible for the security arrangements be transferred and suspended.

Hussain accused the Election Commission of maintaining silence over what he described as a deterioration in the law-and-order situation.

“The Election Commission is maintaining silence on the deterioration of law and order, and we are all witnessing this,” he said.

He said Monday’s incident was not an isolated one and alleged that violence had been repeatedly used to suppress Opposition voices. The Congress leader cited previous instances involving party leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, and referred to the recent attack on TMC MP Mahua Moitra in West Bengal.