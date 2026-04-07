‘Witch hunt’, says Congress as Assam Police raid Pawan Khera’s residence after Himanta exposé
With the Assembly election scheduled for April 9, the controversy has quickly emerged as a flashpoint in the campaign
Two days after Congress leader and social media head Pawan Khera made explosive allegations against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his wife, Assam Police conducted a raid at Khera’s residence in Delhi.
According to Congress sources, a four-member Assam Police team reached Khera’s Nizamuddin residence on Tuesday for questioning. However, Khera was not present at his residence at the time. Media reports mention that the Delhi Police assisted in the operation, with the team waiting at the residence for his return.
The police action follows Khera’s recent press conference, where he alleged that Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma possessed three foreign passports — from the UAE, Egypt, and Antigua and Barbuda—and owned properties in Dubai, along with assets linked to companies in Wyoming.
“Under Indian law, dual citizenship is not permitted. Does Riniki Bhuyan Sharma also hold an Indian passport?” Khera had asked.
The development has triggered sharp political exchanges and legal action.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, responding to a query, said, “An FIR has been filed; let them proceed. Is anyone scared? We have seen many such cases.”
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh termed the police action a “witch hunt,” alleging misuse of state machinery.
“This is not due process but a clear attempt to muzzle and silence the Opposition voice that is exposing corruption. Those who intimidate are often the ones with much to hide. It also shows the Chief Minister is facing imminent defeat,” he said.
With the Assembly election scheduled for April 9, the controversy has quickly emerged as a flashpoint in the campaign, intensifying the political battle in the state.
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