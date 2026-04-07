‘Witch hunt’, says Congress as Assam Police raid Pawan Khera’s residence after Himanta exposé

Two days after Congress leader and social media head Pawan Khera made explosive allegations against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his wife, Assam Police conducted a raid at Khera’s residence in Delhi.

According to Congress sources, a four-member Assam Police team reached Khera’s Nizamuddin residence on Tuesday for questioning. However, Khera was not present at his residence at the time. Media reports mention that the Delhi Police assisted in the operation, with the team waiting at the residence for his return.

The police action follows Khera’s recent press conference, where he alleged that Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma possessed three foreign passports — from the UAE, Egypt, and Antigua and Barbuda—and owned properties in Dubai, along with assets linked to companies in Wyoming.