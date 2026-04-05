Assam: Congress claims CM's wife carries three foreign passports; demands probe

The Indian National Congress on 5 April launched a sharp attack on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, raising allegations regarding the citizenship status and alleged possession of multiple foreign passports by his wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, and demanding a probe into the matter.

Addressing a press conference, Congress leader Pawan Khera questioned whether a “sitting chief minister of a sensitive border state” could have a spouse who is allegedly not an Indian national.

‘Is she an Indian citizen?’

Khera claimed that documents in the public domain suggested the Assam CM’s wife may possess multiple foreign passports and questioned the legality of such a situation under Indian law.

“We want to know whether the Chief Minister has a wife who holds passports from two Muslim countries,” Khera said.

He added that Indian law does not permit dual citizenship and sought clarity on whether Riniki Bhuyan Sarma holds an Indian passport.

“Is she also an Indian citizen?” he asked, calling for an official clarification.

Khera also demanded that Union Home Minister Amit Shah order an investigation into the matter.

The Congress also pointed to earlier remarks by Sarma targeting Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, where the Assam chief minister had questioned the citizenship status of Gogoi’s wife.

Sarma had alleged that a “lawmaker’s wife was not an Indian national for several years,” triggering a political controversy at the time.

Congress leaders cited these remarks to argue that the BJP was now facing similar but genuine questions, accusing the chief minister of applying “different standards” in public discourse.

‘Illegal if true’

The Congress leader alleged that if the claims regarding multiple passports were correct, it would amount to a violation of Indian law.

“If she is an Indian citizen, then holding multiple passports would be illegal. If not, then how is the spouse of a sitting chief minister not an Indian national?” he said.

Khera also made political remarks targeting Sarma’s public positions, alleging inconsistency between his political rhetoric and the claims being raised.

He further alleged that such developments raise concerns about “accountability and transparency” in public life.