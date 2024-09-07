Congress bets on Vinesh Phogat for Julana, unveils 31 candidates for Haryana polls

Seeking to ride the wave of anti-incumbency and public discontent against the ruling BJP, the Congress party on Friday, 6 September has unveiled its first list of 31 candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections.

Among the high-profile names is Vinesh Phogat, the acclaimed wrestler who has been at the forefront of the women wrestlers' protests against BJP MP and former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh.

Phogat, who recently joined the Congress in the presence of K C Venugopal, Congress general secretary (organisation) has been fielded from the Julana constituency. Before formal induction, Phogat met with LoP Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Bajrang Punia, another prominent wrestler and a key figure in the protest, has also joined the Congress ranks and was appointed the working chairman of the party’s Kisan wing. While it was widely speculated that Punia would contest the election, he has not yet been given a ticket.

Veteran Congress leader and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda will once again contest from his stronghold in Garhi Sampla-Kiloi. Other prominent candidates include Surender Panwar from Sonipat, Jagbir Singh Malik from Gohana, and Bharat Bhushan Batra from Rohtak.

Haryana Congress chief Uday Bhan will contest from Hodal, while Mewa Singh has been tasked with taking on Haryana Chief Minister and BJP leader Nayab Saini in Ladwa.

Congress has fielded a mix of seasoned and fresh faces, with Kuldeep Vata from Badli, Geeta Bhukkal from the SC-reserved Jhajjar seat, Chiranjeev Rao from Rewari, Aftab Ahmed from Nuh, and Neeraj Sharma from Faridabad NIT.