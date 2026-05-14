Congress blames Centre, state for ‘failure’ to use constitutional powers in Manipur

Congress’s Manipur unit on Thursday alleged that the continuing violence in Manipur is the result of both the state and Union governments failing to properly exercise their constitutional powers to address the crisis.

The remarks came a day after three church leaders were shot dead in Kangpokpi district and another civilian was killed in Noney district in what was suspected to be a retaliatory attack.

Addressing a press conference, state Congress president and former chief minister O. Ibobi Singh condemned the killings and said the violence reflected a collapse of governance and law enforcement in the state.

“We strongly condemn the killings. Three persons belonging to one community were killed on Wednesday morning, while a civilian of another community was killed in the evening in what appears to be a retaliatory act,” Singh said.

Questioning the Centre’s handling of the situation, Singh said the Union government appeared to be remaining a “mute spectator” despite repeated incidents of violence.

“How long will the Central government remain a mute spectator to the series of killings happening in the state?” he asked.

“It appears as if the state has been left on its own, and the different communities are being allowed to engage in killings,” the three-time former chief minister added.