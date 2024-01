Congress chief Kharge against 'personality cult,' bets on 'dialogue'

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday underlined Dr BR Ambedkar's warning against 'the cult of personality' and appealed for a political culture based on 'reason and dialogue.'

Kharge's address to the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi's 'Democracy will win' conference was read out by Congress Lok Sabha MP Su Thirunavukkarasar after the VCK announced by 9.30 pm that the top leader of the grand old party could not take part in the meet.

The Congress chief was quoted as saying that Ambedkar foresaw the dangers of blind devotion; be it in politics or religion. The architect of the Constitution warned against the cult of personality and emphasised on the need for "rational thinking and a commitment to justice in our political discourse."

"Today, as we navigate a nation, where personality often overshades principles, let us follow Ambedkar's words and strive for a political culture based on reason, dialogue and inclusivity."

Kharge made these remarks in his address after slamming the BJP regime on various counts; wherein he outlined the challenges and the strain on federal structure.