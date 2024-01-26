"2024 will decide whether we go back to the age where not all people are equal": Kharge

As India celebrates its 75th Republic Day, Indian National Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge led the flag-hoisting ceremony at the party headquarters — and spoke of India's constitutional values being based on justice (nyay), respect and dignity (maryada), equality (samata) and freedom from prejudice (sambhaav).

He also made a point of reminding his audience that 2024 is a very important year for India: "This year will decide whether we will be able to save the values of the Constitution and Democracy or go back to the age where not all people are equal," the veteran leader said.

He also spoke of the current BJP government's attack on the very pillars of the Constitution of India: fundamental rights, social justice and political rights for every citizen. "Justice, equality, fraternity, freedom, brotherhood, secularism, and socialism are India's foundational pillars," he reiterated.

Finally, he called on citizens to pledge their allegiance to a mission for Nyay (justice) "to secure the future of our youth".