"2024 will decide whether we go back to the age where not all people are equal": Kharge
On this 25th Republic Day, the Congress president spoke of our civilisational values of 'nyay', 'maryada', 'samata' and 'samabhaav'
As India celebrates its 75th Republic Day, Indian National Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge led the flag-hoisting ceremony at the party headquarters — and spoke of India's constitutional values being based on justice (nyay), respect and dignity (maryada), equality (samata) and freedom from prejudice (sambhaav).
He also made a point of reminding his audience that 2024 is a very important year for India: "This year will decide whether we will be able to save the values of the Constitution and Democracy or go back to the age where not all people are equal," the veteran leader said.
He also spoke of the current BJP government's attack on the very pillars of the Constitution of India: fundamental rights, social justice and political rights for every citizen. "Justice, equality, fraternity, freedom, brotherhood, secularism, and socialism are India's foundational pillars," he reiterated.
Finally, he called on citizens to pledge their allegiance to a mission for Nyay (justice) "to secure the future of our youth".
The English version of Kharge's message retains the words for not only justice (nyay), matching the branding of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, but also for maryada, samata and sambhaav—to perhaps subtly imply that even the Hindu Sanskritic roots of this civilisation have valorised sambhaav, an unprejudiced disposition towards all.
The last two terms especially carry a particular poignancy—and express an admirable optimism, faith in our collective humanity and restraint in his attitude to 'historic wrongs'.
On the 75th Republic Day, I extend my good wishes to all fellow citizens.
Our Constitution was based on the values of our Bharatiya civilisation, that is, NYAYA, MARYADA, SAMATA, SAMABHAAV.
The Constitution ensured fundamental rights, social justice, and political rights to every citizen. Today, these pillars are under attack from the government itself.
The year 2024 is a very important year for India. This year will decide whether we will be able to save the values of the Constitution and Democracy or go back to the age where not all people are equal.
Today on Republic Day, let us all come together and make a pledge and join this mission of NYAY. Only then will we be able to secure the future of our youth. Jai Hind!