Re-discover the Preamble, and know that toilets stand for ‘fraternity’

In 2015, when an I&B (information and broadcasting) ministry advertisement carried the Preamble originally signed by members of the Constituent Assembly, with calligraphy by renowned painter Nandalal Bose and his students, it omitted two words — secular and socialist — incorporated in 1976.

The reaction was sharp and immediate. The BJP government, wryly commented a former UPA minister at the time, wanted to replace ‘secular’ and ‘socialist’ with ‘communal’ and ‘corporate’. The RSS kept quiet, and Union ministers were divided in their response, with Ravi Shankar Prasad seeking a public debate and Venkaiah Naidu, a Union minister then, asserting that there were no plans to remove the two words from the Preamble.

Transcripts of debates from the Constituent Assembly indicate that there was indeed a move to include both ‘secular’ and ‘socialist’ in the Preamble. Dr B.R. Ambedkar, however, had reasoned that there was no need to include the term ‘secular’ as the entire Constitution embodied the concept of a secular state and non-discrimination on grounds of religion and equal rights and status to all citizens.

On the word ‘socialist’, Dr Ambedkar was of the view that a majority of the people at some point in the future may devise a better social organisation and it should be left to them.