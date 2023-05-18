Congress committed to usher progress, implement 5 guarantees in K'taka: Kharge

In a tweet in Kannada, Siddaramaiah said: "Our hands will always be united to protect the welfare of Kannadigas. The Congress party will work as a family to deliver a pro-people, transparent, corruption-free governance and fulfill all our guarantees."



The swearing in ceremony is scheduled for Saturday and a CLP leaders meeting will take place on Thursday evening in Bengaluru.



The announcement at the party headquarters in Delhi was made by General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal and General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, who is also the in-charge of Karnataka, at a press conference.



In the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls, Congress won 135 out of 224 seats, while the BJP was reduced to 66 and the JD-S managed to get 19.