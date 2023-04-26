Congress condoles loss of lives in 'cowardly Naxalite attack' in Dantewada

The Congress on Wednesday condoled the killing of 10 police personnel and a driver in a naxal attack in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada, with party president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi calling it a cowardly act.

Ten policemen, returning from an anti-Maoist operation, were killed when their vehicle was blown up by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on Wednesday, officials said.

Kharge termed the attack "cowardly" and said the Congress government in the state is fighting Naxalism and will win this battle.