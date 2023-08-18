Congress constitutes several panels for Chhattisgarh

The Congress has constituted various committees including Election Manifesto Committee and Election Management Committee in the poll-bound state of Chhattisgarh.

Congress General Secretary in-charge Organisation KC Venugopal said that the Election Manifesto Committee will be headed by Mohd Akbar.

Among the name of members of the panel includes Ravinder Chaubey, Umesh Patel, Arun Vora, Rajesh Tiwari, Hema Deshmukh, Vani Rao and Akash Sharma.