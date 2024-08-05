Congress defends CM Siddaramaiah, says BJP-JD(S) are trying to destabilise govt

Strongly backing its chief minister Siddaramaiah, who is on the BJP's radar in the MUDA and state-run Valmiki Corporation "scams", the Congress on Sunday, 4 August said it would explain the truth to the people and fight unitedly against efforts to destabilise its government.

Congress General Secretary in-charge of Organisation K C Venugopal held a meeting with ministers, along with AICC General Secretary in-charge of the state Randeep Singh Surjewala, CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is also the party's state chief.

The meeting comes in the wake of Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot issuing a show cause notice to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, which is seen as a precursor to giving sanction to his prosecution in the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment 'scam'.

"Everybody knows the honesty of Siddaramaiah. He is not a new chief minister here. Everybody knows his career, where he started, where he is now, also his ideology and his background," Venugopal said.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, he said the BJP and JD(S) are aware that the Congress government's guarantee schemes to address the concerns of the poor people will harm them politically, and so they are targeting the government and the chief minister.

"So they conspired and brought out some charges against Siddaramaiah and the Congress government, and are thereby trying to destabilise the government. Unfortunately the governor of the state has become the tool of the BJP's conspiracy. ...they are trying to create a perception that the government will be destabilised," he added.