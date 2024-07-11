MUDA 'scam': Being targeted as I am from backward class, says Siddaramaiah

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday, 11 July, alleged that he was unnecessarily being targeted in the case of alleged fraudulent allotment of sites to land losers by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), which involves plots given to his wife Parvathi.

Claiming that a conspiracy is being hatched against him out of heartburn as he belongs to a backward class community and has become the chief minister for a second time, he asserted that he won't fear such conspiracies.

The chief minister was reacting to BJP state president B Y Vijayendra announcing a "mega" protest in Mysuru -- Siddaramaiah's home district -- on 12 July in connection with the alleged "scam".

"Haven't we given it (MUDA scam) for a probe.....BJP is doing things for politics, we will have to do politics if they do politics. Let them do it (protest) under anyone's leadership, let them do it under J P Nadda (BJP national president) leadership. If they do it, we will also do it politically. Can only they do politics? We also know how to counter it politically," Siddaramaiah told reporters here.

To a question about the BJP trying to target him over sites allotted to his wife, the CM said, "They have to say where it is illegal. We are saying that things are legal. Let them show that it is illegal."

"Unnecessarily (I'm being targeted) for the sake of politics. They are doing it for the sake of politics as they couldn't find anything against me. As Siddaramaiah, who is from the backward class, has become the chief minister for the second time, people are having heartburn, so conspiracy is being hatched. Will I fear for such conspiracies?" he asked.