Congress demands expanded probe, full transparency in 'chanda chori' case

The Congress party on Wednesday, 11 November, intensified its demand for a comprehensive and transparent investigation into the Ram temple donation theft case. Highlighting serious allegations of corruption and collusion, Congress has called for the probe’s scope to be broadened beyond the eight employees already arrested.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in-charge communications, accused the BJP, RSS, and VHP of being involved at every stage of the temple’s construction, management, and donation handling. In a post on X in Hindi, he labelled the scandal 'Chanda Chori, Aastha Dhokha' (Donation Theft, Betrayal of Faith), emphasising that “they cannot evade responsibility for the theft of these offerings.”

Ramesh cited whistleblower allegations from 2021 by Mahipal Singh, a former RSS accounts in-charge posted at the temple, who claimed to have reported irregularities to higher-ups including Champat Rai and Gopal Rao but was instead removed. “How can it be argued that Rai and Rao were not involved in the theft over these five years?” heasked.