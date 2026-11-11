Congress demands expanded probe, full transparency in 'chanda chori' case
No shielding from accountability, says Congress as party calls for Supreme Court supervision and public disclosure of financial records
The Congress party on Wednesday, 11 November, intensified its demand for a comprehensive and transparent investigation into the Ram temple donation theft case. Highlighting serious allegations of corruption and collusion, Congress has called for the probe’s scope to be broadened beyond the eight employees already arrested.
Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in-charge communications, accused the BJP, RSS, and VHP of being involved at every stage of the temple’s construction, management, and donation handling. In a post on X in Hindi, he labelled the scandal 'Chanda Chori, Aastha Dhokha' (Donation Theft, Betrayal of Faith), emphasising that “they cannot evade responsibility for the theft of these offerings.”
Ramesh cited whistleblower allegations from 2021 by Mahipal Singh, a former RSS accounts in-charge posted at the temple, who claimed to have reported irregularities to higher-ups including Champat Rai and Gopal Rao but was instead removed. “How can it be argued that Rai and Rao were not involved in the theft over these five years?” heasked.
Further incriminating claims include accusations that a 40 per cent commission was demanded in construction contracts, which allegedly led to engineer Dinanath Verma’s removal after he recorded and confronted Champat Rai. Despite such reports, Rai, Mishra, and Rao remained witnesses rather than accused, leading Congress to ask if they are being protected.
The Congress also highlighted recruitment irregularities, noting that key positions handling crores in donations were filled without any public advertisement or interviews, hinting at nepotism.
Jairam Ramesh urged: “The scope of the investigation must be expanded, and all financial records made public. No position or political access can shield anyone from accountability.” He questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who have otherwise fronted the temple’s achievements but remained quiet on the theft allegations.
The party demanded that the investigation be conducted under Supreme Court supervision and that every individual found guilty face legal action. “A full account of the donations and offerings received in the name of Lord Ram must be provided to the nation.”
(With agency inputs)