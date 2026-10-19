Cong questions Modi's silence on Ram temple donation theft case, seeks full account of offerings

Congress demands an independent probe into alleged theft of Ram temple donations.

Jairam Ramesh questions the SIT's clean chit to trust officials Champat Rai and Anil Mishra.

The party seeks a full account of stolen cash and valuables and a probe under Supreme Court supervision.

The Congress on Monday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's “silence” over the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, demanding a full account of the offerings and an independent investigation under the supervision of the Supreme Court.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh alleged that the investigation had failed to establish the extent of the alleged theft and that those in senior positions had escaped accountability. He demanded that the roles of all those responsible be investigated and no official be shielded.

In a post in Hindi on X, Ramesh said the BJP, which had risen to power invoking Lord Ram, would face political consequences over the alleged theft. He also alleged that the special investigation team (SIT) had been constituted in a manner that favoured those accused.

“The massive theft at the Lord Ram Temple in Ayodhya came to light on June 4, 2026. Nine days later, on June 13, 2026, the UP government—acting upon a request from the Trust—formed an SIT,” Ramesh said.

He claimed that the Uttar Pradesh Home Department submitted the final report to the temple trust on 17 August and that it gave a clean chit to Champat Rai and Anil Mishra. These claims were part of the Congress leader's allegations about the investigation.

Ramesh further alleged that the theft had been captured on camera 105 times. According to him, footage recorded between 27 April and 5 June showed staff members responsible for counting donations hiding bundles of currency notes.

He questioned why the total amount of money and the value of any precious items allegedly stolen had not been disclosed.

Citing a preliminary report dated 23 June, Ramesh said oversight protocols had not been followed and the control room had frequently been left unattended. He questioned how the investigation could be closed without disclosing the actual figures involved or establishing whether others were responsible.

“Low-level staff in jail, while those in high positions remain free,” he said.