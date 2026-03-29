Jairam Ramesh cites 2010 letter, questions PM Modi's credit for GIB conservation initiative

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on 29 March criticised the Centre for attributing credit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for conservation efforts related to the Great Indian Bustard (GIB), citing earlier initiatives undertaken during his tenure as environment minister.

In a post on X, Ramesh said he had written on 9 June 2010 to then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi, urging steps to conserve the species in the grasslands of Kutch.

“As usual, all credit is being given to the PM for the initiative… It is being put out that he thought of this idea in 2011,” Ramesh said, adding that professionals in the field were aware of the earlier efforts.

Ramesh, who served as Union environment minister between May 2009 and July 2011, said his letter had called for preventing diversion of grazing land and strengthening local conservation initiatives to protect the species, which he described as highly endangered.

Centre highlights recent conservation success

The remarks come a day after Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav announced the birth of a GIB chick in Gujarat’s Kutch region through a conservation method termed the “jump-start approach”.

According to Yadav, the initiative was coordinated by the environment ministry along with state forest departments of Rajasthan and Gujarat and the Wildlife Institute of India.

He said the conservation programme was envisioned in 2011 and formalised under Project GIB, launched in 2016, to protect the species in its natural habitat.

Officials said the latest development marked the first successful interstate “jump-start” initiative for the species in the country.

Translocation effort and breeding programme

According to the ministry, conservationists transported a captive-bred GIB egg over a distance of about 770 km from Rajasthan’s Sam to Naliya in Gujarat in a controlled environment using a portable incubator.