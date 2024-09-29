FM Sitharaman must resign, given FIR over electoral bonds: Congress

"We would certainly demand an objective probe under the courts' control but more importantly, ultimately supervised either by the Supreme Court or an SIT of the Supreme Court," Singhvi said.

"The first need of the hour is for the legal process started by this court order to take its course and to be supervised by courts — both the high court and, ultimately, the Supreme Court — to prevent any interference or distortion or subordination," he said.

The opposition party reiterated its demand for a Supreme Court-monitored inquiry through a special investigation team (SIT) into the electoral bonds scheme.

Ramesh alleged that four ways were used to extort money through the "conspiracy of electoral bonds — prepaid bribery, postpaid bribery, post-raid bribery and through shell companies".

He said the finance minister should immediately resign on political, legal and moral grounds as she is "guilty".

Ramesh said the FIR was lodged following court orders and the Congress has nothing to do with it.