Electoral bonds: A colonisation from within

This much should be now clear and settled for any reasonable person: the electoral bond scheme was an extortion racket, even if we grant that was not the intention (to be charitable to the designers of this abomination).

The legalised corruption that the scheme unleashed will be studied and analysed for a long time and will go down as a milestone in the history of scandals, one that leaves nothing to the imagination, given the remarkable and well-audited documentation it leaves behind.

The specifics of the transactions, in all their 'horrifying' detail — (a) pharma companies and their donations in the wake of probes into their drug quality; (b) assorted investigations that began and stopped after ‘donations’, one such leading to the proceedings against Arvind Kejriwal; (c) long-pending clearances and other accommodations in favour of business houses that ‘donated’; and (d) a clear stream of foreign funds coming in as donations — have made headlines.

All this points to not only the anti-national character of the scheme but also the open invitation to corruption, laying out a clear path to tamper with the Indian administrative and judicial system.

What can a business leader or a vested interest fail to achieve once the price is known, when legal cover is guaranteed, when secrecy is written into the law and the party of the prime minister of India is the recipient of the bounty?

The electoral bond scheme legitimised corruption by the ‘rate card’ and made rent seeking an efficient, predictable and quantitative enterprise — only, better still, this version was legalised, endorsed at the highest echelons of power. It certainly ensured your ‘job’ would get done, whatever that job might be.