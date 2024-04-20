The hunt that should be on

Every day, new exposés of the issues linked to the electoral bonds scheme are appearing in the media. With the vast majority of the bonds bought in denominations of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 crore, it is clear that these were purchased by the wealthy and by businesses. Businesses work to maximise profit by minimising costs. So, expenditure is incurred by businesses to enhance profit. How do donations lead to more profits? Via quid pro quo manipulation of policies.

Returns from donations to the ruling party take many forms: lucrative contracts, manipulation of policy to favour the business, freedom from prosecution for some illegality and over-looking of illegality committed in business. There can also be arm-twisting of businessmen to extract donations. Examples of each have been revealed by the data on the bonds.

Ruling party leaders seem unperturbed by these revelations. The prime minister, in an interview to Thanthi TV on 1 April 2024, exuded confidence. He made several points: first, electoral bonds were a mechanism to trace the origins of funding to political parties and bring about transparency in electoral funding.

Second, the issue has neither embarrassed the party nor led to a setback for the BJP. Third, the opposition will regret the exposés that have appeared. Fourth, before 2014, no one could tell where a political party’s funding was coming from; now they can. Finally, he said the scheme was good but if there were deficiencies, they could be removed.

What stands out is that he feels that the opposition needs to worry, not the ruling party. Why is that, when more than 50 per cent of the donations went to the ruling party? The implication is that the opposition will be investigated, but not the BJP.