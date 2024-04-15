PM Modi guilty of bald-faced lie, taking credit for bonds disclosure: Ramesh

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "repeated attempts to take credit" for the disclosure of the list of donors under the electoral bonds scheme, Congress MP and general-secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh on Monday issued a statement explaining how the PM "presided over large scale corruption".

The statement, which Ramesh posted on X, lists out several points to counter two recent claims by PM Modi and poses four questions to him:

a. Did he not allow pharmaceutical companies to distribute counterfeit medicines, potentially leading to the deaths of numerous Indians, in exchange for payment via electoral bonds?

b. Did his government not grant contracts to corrupt companies, resulting in numerous collapses of tunnels, bridges, and other infrastructure, after accepting funds from them?

c. Did the government not coerce companies into donating to the BJP through electoral bonds by threatening them using Central agencies like ED, CBI, and I-T?

d. Were not government policies changed to favour specific companies in certain sectors after they purchased the bonds?

Speaking to Thanti TV about a fortnight ago, Modi had said “where funds have come from, how they are being used” had become known only thanks to the electoral bonds scheme, introduced by the BJP-led Union government in 2017.

In reality, it was pressure applied on the State Bank of India (SBI) by the Supreme Court that eventually resulted in the disclosure of donor details.