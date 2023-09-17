Congress demands passage of Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament's special session

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday said the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party's highest decision making body, has demanded that the Women’s Reservation Bill should be passed during the special session of Parliament.

The CWC, on the first day of a two-day meeting in Hyderabad, in its resolution has mentioned about the passage of the Bill in the special session scheduled from September 18 to 22.

In a tweet on X, Ramesh, who is also party's communication in-charge, said, "The Congress Working Committee has demanded that the Women’s Reservation Bill must be passed during the Special Session of Parliament."

He also highlighted some facts on the issue and said Rajiv Gandhi first introduced Constitution Amendment Bills for one-third reservation in panchayats and nagarpalikas in May1989. It passed in the Lok Sabha but failed in the Rajya Sabha in September 1989.