Congress demands special session of Maha legislature to discuss sunstroke deaths, Barsu refinery protests

The Maharashtra Congress has demanded that a special session of the state legislature be convened to discuss issues including the death of more than a dozen people due to sunstroke last month and protests against a proposed oil refinery project at Barsu in Ratnagiri district.

A Congress delegation made the demand to Governor Ramesh Bais during a meeting with him at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Notably, 14 people died due to sunstroke after attending the 'Maharashtra Bhushan’ award event in Kharghar area of Navi Mumbai on April 16.