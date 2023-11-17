Congress determined to provide social justice to people of Telangana: Kharge

Ahead of the launch of party manifesto for Telangana assembly elections, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said the party is determined to provide social justice, economic empowerment and progress to the people of the state.

He also listed the party's six guarantees given to the people of Telangana.

"Congress party is determined to provide social justice, economic empowerment and unbridled progress to the people of Telangana," he said on X.