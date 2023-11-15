Telangana polls: Vijayashanthi quits BJP, likely to rejoin Congress, say sources

In yet another big blow to the BJP just two weeks before the Telangana assembly elections, veteran actor and the party's national executive member M Vijayashanthi resigned from the party on Wednesday. If sources are to be believed, she is likely to join the Congress in a day or two.

Vijayashanthi, who had not been actively participating in party activities for the last few months, sent her resignation to state BJP chief G Kishan Reddy. The former MP is likely to join the Congress on Friday in the presence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, becoming the fourth key leader to quit the BJP in less than a month.

Former MPs Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy and G Vivekanand, and another leader Enugu Ravinder quit the BJP, with Rajagopal Reddy and Vivekanand joining the Congress.

Polling for the 119-member Telangana assembly is scheduled for 30 November and counting of votes will be held on 3 December.