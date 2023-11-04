Kharge slams KCR govt over suicide by Dalit man in Telangana

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday criticised the K. Chandrasekhar Rao-led government in Telangana over the death by suicide of a Dalit man.

Kharge said the KCR government has crushed the dreams of lakhs of Dalit landless families by cheating them with grand promises as the government announced Dalit Bandhu by allocating a whopping Rs 17,700 crore, but hardly spent Rs 300 crore.

In a post on X, Kharge said: "KCR government in Telangana has deceived, duped and defrauded the Dalits, Backward Classes, Adivasis, Minorities and the Poor!"

He said that "yet another suicide of a hapless, depressed 30-year-old Dalit man has taken place in the state".

"Ramakanth, in his last letter has explicitly exposed KCR government's rank apathy and denial of the Dalit Bandhu scheme. It has crushed the dreams of lakhs of Dalit landless families by cheating them with grand promises," he alleged.