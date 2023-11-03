Telangana: Congress sees a chance to break through decade-old BRS rule

Armed with its six guarantees and buoyed by the party's electoral success in neighbouring Karnataka six months ago, the Indian National Congress is raring to take on the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the Telangana elections later this month.

It will be counting on the anti-incumbency factor, even as it works to bring together its top leaders and their supporters who have in the past been criticised for pulling against each other rather than pulling together. However, the state Congress is ready to put that behind itself as it stretches to overthrow the decade-old rule of BRS chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Telangana, the youngest of India's state, which was carved out of Andhra Pradesh in 2014, goes to the polls on 30 November. The poll notification was issued on Friday, 3 November, with 10 November declared the last date for filing of nomination papers and 15 November the deadline for withdrawal of candidatures. The counting of votes will take place on 3 December.