Congress donations above Rs 20,000 plunge 75 pc, BJP gets 12 times more

Congress reports 75 per cent decline in donations exceeding Rs 20,000 in 2025-26.

Contributions from Prudent Electoral Trust fall nearly 88 per cent to Rs 25 crore.

BJP's 2025-26 contribution report remains awaited as its previous year's donations far outstrip Congress collections.

The Congress — India's principal Opposition party with 128 MPs in Parliament and governments in six states (four of them under its direct leadership and two in coalition) — has reported a 75 per cent decline in donations exceeding Rs 20,000 in 2025-26. This marks the steepest fall in such contributions in a decade.

According to contribution reports filed by the party with the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Congress received Rs 130.69 crore in donations above Rs 20,000 during the financial year, per a PTI report .

The decline is particularly striking when compared with the previous financial year 2023-24, when the party collected Rs 517.39 crore in such contributions.

That year coincided with the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, when the Congress's donations had risen from Rs 281.48 crore.

The contrast with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is starker. The BJP received Rs 6,074.02 crore in donations exceeding Rs 20,000 in 2024-25, nearly 12 times the amount collected by the Congress in the same period.

According to a PTI report, a comparison of the Congress's disclosed contributions over the past 12 financial years shows that the last steeper decline occurred in 2015-16, when donations fell by around 86 per cent from Rs 141.46 crore in the preceding year.