Mamata accuses BJP of using ‘money, intimidation’ to influence people

She further alleged that people were being provided with legal documents, including stamp papers and notarised affidavits, by the BJP government, while similar facilities were being denied to her party.

Banerjee also claimed that even individuals visiting her office were being prevented from entering, questioning the state of civil liberties in the country.

“Can you imagine these atrocities? Are we independent? Do we have freedom in this country anymore?” she asked.

The former chief minister accused the BJP of attempting to lure people with money and threatening TMC workers, MLAs and MPs with imprisonment if they joined the party.

“Our great leaders fought and sacrificed their lives for freedom, and today we have to witness the BJP buying people with money and threatening our workers, MLAs and MPs with jail if they join the Trinamool Congress,” she said.

Challenging the BJP to contest politically rather than resort to alleged intimidation, Banerjee added, “If you have the courage, fight politically. We have no objection to that.”

The allegations come amid heightened political tensions in West Bengal. The claims made by Banerjee were not independently verified in the statement.

With PTI inputs