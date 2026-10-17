Mamata-AITC asks why Manipur lacks security as Delhi Police files FIRs on 'tiranga' protest

Kunal Ghosh questions the heavy deployment of police and paramilitary personnel against anti-SIR protesters, citing prolonged ethnic conflict in Manipur.

Delhi Police registers multiple FIRs over alleged violations of prohibitory orders during Friday's protests in Connaught Place.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and student leader Neha Bora were detained ahead of the demonstration.

Mamata-AITC MLA Kunal Ghosh has questioned the heavy deployment of police and paramilitary personnel to contain protests against the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Delhi, asking why similar security arrangements were not made in Manipur, which has been gripped by ethnic violence for more than three years.

Responding to Union defence minister Rajnath Singh's accusation that the Opposition was seeking regime change along the lines of Bangladesh and using young people to spread “anarchy”, Ghosh said the deployment of security forces against young protesters reflected the government's inability to answer their questions.

“We do not support anarchy. But when the new generation raises questions on an issue, it is your responsibility to convince them,” the MLA from the Mamata Banerjee Trinamool faction said.

“You have so much police and paramilitary forces at your disposal. Why deploy them against the youth? You should have sent this many police and paramilitary to Manipur. If you had sent them to Manipur at the right time, the problem there would have been solved,” he said.