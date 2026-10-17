Neha Bora walks free, Abhijeet Dipke to appear before SEM court

After her release, Bora accused Delhi Police and the BJP-led government at the Centre of carrying out illegal detentions. She demanded an end to the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and called for chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

“I was detained at Mandi House and kept here (at the police station) the whole night, until 5.00 am. Why are you (police) carrying out these illegal detentions? These things have been happening in this country for a long time, and this movement has clearly shown that such detentions are taking place. It has brought these kinds of detentions to light. They claim that they adhere to law and order and go by the book, but none of that is happening,” Bora told PTI Videos.

The AISA president demanded the immediate release of all detained protesters, including Dipke, and an end to the restrictions in central Delhi.

“During this movement, they (police) have been detaining people illegally in the evening and releasing them the next morning or evening. We do not understand which law allows these kinds of detentions. The protesters who have been detained should be released, including Abhijeet Dipke. The sort of curfew that has been imposed in central Delhi should also end,” she said.

“Everyone, from Gyanesh Kumar to the BJP government, should shed their arrogance. Gyanesh Kumar should resign or be impeached and jailed, and the SIR should be stopped so that the people of Delhi and India can breathe a sigh of relief,” she added.

Police sources said Bora was detained at Mandi House and Dipke at Jhandewalan on Friday as they headed towards Connaught Place.

AISA alleged that Bora was moved between locations across Delhi for five hours before being taken to R.K. Puram police station. It claimed that lawyers who reached the station around midnight were not allowed to meet her.

The organisation further alleged that police had not clarified when Bora would be released and had refused to provide her with medicines despite knowing she had been unwell for several days.

Police said around 150 people had been detained to maintain law and order and ensure smooth traffic movement.

Security personnel cordoned off Central Park in Connaught Place, with Rapid Action Force personnel deployed inside and additional forces stationed in the area.

With PTI inputs