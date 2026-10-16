Neha Bora, Dipke detained as Delhi cracks down on tricolour march
Bora began march from Mandi House as police deployed drones, dispersed crowds and shut Central Park ahead of CJP’s protest
Delhi Police detain AISA president Neha Bora and CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke amid restrictions on the proposed tricolour march.
Crowds gather near Palika Bazar as police deploy drones, disperse protesters and enforce prohibitory orders.
CJP and student groups demand chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged electoral-roll irregularities.
Delhi Police detained All India Students’ Association (AISA) president Neha Bora and Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Friday, 16 October as security was tightened across the national capital ahead of the party’s proposed ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march at Connaught Place.
Bora called on supporters to assemble at Mandi House at 5.00 pm and began a march, declaring that the whole of central Delhi had become a site of resistance after Jantar Mantar was de-notified as a protest venue. Dipke, meanwhile, was detained while attempting to reach Connaught Place, where he had planned to lead a flag-hoisting demonstration at Central Park.
The police action came amid an extensive security operation, with more than 6,000 Delhi Police personnel and 220 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) deployed in and around New Delhi. Another 5,000 police personnel had been kept in reserve from other districts, while drones and additional CCTV cameras were used to monitor crowds.
Hundreds of CJP supporters and members of student organisations carrying the national flag held a series of flash protests in Connaught Place and Mandi House despite the heavy police deployment.
Protesters walked through the inner circle of Connaught Place, intermittently chanting 'Jai Hind' before dispersing and regrouping at different spots. Some also sang the national anthem.
Earlier, police had served Dipke a notice prohibiting him from holding the march, citing prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The notice said Connaught Place was not a designated protest site and warned that an unauthorised gathering could disrupt traffic, threaten public safety and obstruct emergency services.
The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) also closed Central Park to the public on Friday and Saturday, citing administrative reasons. Police said they could facilitate a small group of protesters to wave the national flag and sing the national anthem at an alternative location.
The security arrangements covered Connaught Place, Rajiv Chowk, Central Park, Jantar Mantar, Palika Bazaar, nearby Metro stations and other sensitive locations in Lutyens’ Delhi. Barricades were installed at several points, including Patel Chowk, ITO and Sansad Marg, while police said they were attempting to secure entry and exit points without unnecessarily disrupting public movement.
The march was announced after CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were sent to five days of judicial custody following their protest at Jantar Mantar on 13 October. The site had been de-notified as a designated protest venue.
The CJP and student organisations have been protesting alleged irregularities in the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demanding the resignation of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The CJP has also called for the release of its jailed leaders, arguing that waving the national flag should not invite criminal action.
The agitation has drawn support from student groups, activists and opposition leaders. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also held a separate tricolour rally in Delhi, with its supporters carrying a 200-foot national flag, according to media reports.
The CJP’s protest campaign has now spread beyond Delhi. Mumbai Police granted permission for a parallel ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ rally at Azad Maidan on Friday, where the party said it would demonstrate solidarity with Das and Ranka.
Delhi Police maintained that the Connaught Place march had not been granted permission and appealed to people to stay away from unauthorised gatherings. The authorities cited concerns raised by market and trade associations about 'disruption to businesses' during the festive season.
Published: 16 Oct 2026, 6:08 PM