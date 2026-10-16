Neha Bora, Dipke detained as Delhi cracks down on tricolour march

Delhi Police detain AISA president Neha Bora and CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke amid restrictions on the proposed tricolour march.

Crowds gather near Palika Bazar as police deploy drones, disperse protesters and enforce prohibitory orders.

CJP and student groups demand chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged electoral-roll irregularities.

Delhi Police detained All India Students’ Association (AISA) president Neha Bora and Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Friday, 16 October as security was tightened across the national capital ahead of the party’s proposed ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march at Connaught Place.

Bora called on supporters to assemble at Mandi House at 5.00 pm and began a march, declaring that the whole of central Delhi had become a site of resistance after Jantar Mantar was de-notified as a protest venue. Dipke, meanwhile, was detained while attempting to reach Connaught Place, where he had planned to lead a flag-hoisting demonstration at Central Park.

The police action came amid an extensive security operation, with more than 6,000 Delhi Police personnel and 220 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) deployed in and around New Delhi. Another 5,000 police personnel had been kept in reserve from other districts, while drones and additional CCTV cameras were used to monitor crowds.