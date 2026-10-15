Delhi HC refuses to stop CJP's October 16 protest at Connaught Place

Delhi High Court refuses to restrain the Cockroach Janta Party from holding its 16 October protest at Connaught Place.

Police assure the court that all necessary steps will be taken to regulate the protest and prevent disruption.

A vendor warns that demonstrations during the festive season could hurt businesses in Connaught Place and Palika Bazar.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to restrain the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and its founder, Abhijeet Dipke, from holding a protest at Central Park in Connaught Place on 16 October, while recording the police's assurance that all necessary steps would be taken to regulate the demonstration.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma was hearing a petition filed by a Connaught Place vendor seeking directions to the police to regulate the proposed protest in accordance with the law and Supreme Court guidelines.

Additional solicitor general Chetan Sharma told the court that steps had already been taken to control the CJP's activities and assured it that the petitioner's concerns would be addressed. The court recorded the assurance in its order.

The bench said the authorities would take all possible steps in accordance with the law, if required, to regulate the protest. It listed the matter for further hearing on 3 November.

The petitioner's senior counsel urged the court to issue a specific direction restraining the party. The bench declined, saying, “Don't insist. We have passed the order.”