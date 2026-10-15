Mary Millben, Abhijeet Dipke exchange barbs over CJP funding

Calling on young Indians to take a stand, she said, “This is not the time to be silent,” and urged them to peacefully protest against what she described as disruptive forces.

Millben also alleged that certain US-based donors followed a broader pattern of targeting conservative political leaders around the world by identifying US-educated individuals from their home countries, radicalising them and financing their political activities after their return.

“These select donors have a pattern globally - target conservative global leaders, find a US-educated person from the country, radicalise them, send them back to the country, and fund them to start chaos and destruction,” she wrote.

She added that, in her view, such efforts had not succeeded but had affected the development and governance of the countries involved.

Millben called for a counter-movement to uphold democracy and freedom, urging young Indians to organise and peacefully oppose the CJP.

“It is time for a new voice in #India, born, raised, educated on the soil of India, to RISE UP, organise, and peacefully protest the disruptive spirit of the Cockroach Party... Rise up, young patriots! Rise up!” she wrote.

The allegations about foreign funding were made by Millben in her social media posts. The exchange itself does not establish whether the CJP has received funding from the donors she referred to.

Dipke strongly rejected Millben’s remarks, arguing that India’s domestic political disputes should be addressed by Indians rather than outsiders.

He questioned why the prime minister would need American support to counter criticism from Indian citizens, maintaining that the country was capable of managing its own political disagreements.

His response placed the focus on the broader question of foreign involvement in domestic political debates, as protests over the electoral roll revision continued in New Delhi.

The CJP and opposition parties have been demanding Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise. The controversy has become a point of political contention, with critics raising concerns about the revision process.

Millben subsequently responded to Dipke, saying that Modi did not need backing from the United States because he had the support of Indian citizens.