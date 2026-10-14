CJP’s movement, INDIA bloc’s protest are for same cause: Abhijeet Dipke
CJP founder alleges an “unofficial emergency” after Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka are sent to five-day judicial custody
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said the party’s movement and the INDIA bloc’s campaign demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation share the same cause, while maintaining CJP’s independent identity
Dipke accused PM Narendra Modi of imposing an “unofficial emergency” after CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were sent to five-day judicial custody in the Jantar Mantar case
Invoking Dr B.R. Ambedkar’s legacy, Dipke stressed the importance of constitutional values and alleged that the government was curbing democratic dissent
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday said the party’s movement and the INDIA bloc’s campaign demanding the resignation of chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar were driven by the same cause, while asserting that the CJP would continue to function as an independent pressure group.
Dipke’s remarks came amid a political row over the detention of CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, who were sent to five-day judicial custody in connection with the Jantar Mantar trespassing case in New Delhi.
Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Dipke clarified that the CJP’s independent identity did not mean it was opposed to the INDIA bloc. He emphasised that both movements shared a common objective, despite operating separately.
“But that does not mean CJP is against the INDIA bloc. The movement of the INDIA bloc and CJP’s movement are for the same cause,” he said.
Dipke maintained that the CJP would continue to operate independently while pursuing its campaign over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and raising questions about the Election Commission.
Reacting to the judicial custody of Das and Ranka, Dipke accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of imposing an “unofficial emergency” in the country.
Questioning the action against the two leaders, he asked what offence they had committed by allegedly waving the national flag at Jantar Mantar. He accused the government of curbing dissent and described the five-day judicial custody as an excessive response to the protest.
“I want to tell Narendra Modi that if you want to impose an emergency in the country, then do it officially,” Dipke said.
Drawing a comparison with the Emergency imposed by former prime minister Indira Gandhi in 1975, he alleged that the current situation reflected restrictions on democratic freedoms.
“Waving the Tricolour has become the worst sin in this country, such that people are sent to judicial custody for five days for it,” he said.
These remarks reflect Dipke’s allegations against the government amid the continuing dispute over protest restrictions in the national capital.
Das and Ranka were sent to five-day judicial custody and lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail on Wednesday, according to police sources.
The two were detained early Tuesday after allegedly crossing police barricades and entering Jantar Mantar without authorisation. They were protesting against the Election Commission of India (ECI) over alleged irregularities in the SIR of electoral rolls and reportedly raised slogans demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.
Police have accused the leaders of trespassing and violating the conditions of peace bonds they had previously furnished. Jantar Mantar was recently removed from the list of designated protest venues under revised Delhi Police guidelines.
The arrests have intensified the CJP’s criticism of the government and brought renewed attention to the dispute over the right to protest and the handling of demonstrations in Delhi.
Dipke also invoked the legacy of Dr B.R. Ambedkar, stressing that the Constitution and its principles should guide the country’s governance.
He said he would visit Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur to pay tribute to Ambedkar, who embraced Buddhism there on 14 October 1956, along with thousands of followers.
“Our country runs on the Constitution and the ideas of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar,” Dipke said, adding that attempts to impose the ideology of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on the country would not succeed.
He reiterated that India should continue to uphold Ambedkar’s constitutional principles and democratic values.
Dipke’s comments underline the CJP’s position that, while it intends to remain organisationally independent, its campaign shares a common objective with the INDIA bloc’s movement seeking accountability from the Election Commission over alleged electoral roll irregularities.
With PTI inputs