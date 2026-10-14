CJP’s movement, INDIA bloc’s protest are for same cause: Abhijeet Dipke

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Dipke clarified that the CJP’s independent identity did not mean it was opposed to the INDIA bloc. He emphasised that both movements shared a common objective, despite operating separately.

“But that does not mean CJP is against the INDIA bloc. The movement of the INDIA bloc and CJP’s movement are for the same cause,” he said.

Dipke maintained that the CJP would continue to operate independently while pursuing its campaign over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and raising questions about the Election Commission.

Reacting to the judicial custody of Das and Ranka, Dipke accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of imposing an “unofficial emergency” in the country.

Questioning the action against the two leaders, he asked what offence they had committed by allegedly waving the national flag at Jantar Mantar. He accused the government of curbing dissent and described the five-day judicial custody as an excessive response to the protest.

“I want to tell Narendra Modi that if you want to impose an emergency in the country, then do it officially,” Dipke said.

Drawing a comparison with the Emergency imposed by former prime minister Indira Gandhi in 1975, he alleged that the current situation reflected restrictions on democratic freedoms.

“Waving the Tricolour has become the worst sin in this country, such that people are sent to judicial custody for five days for it,” he said.

These remarks reflect Dipke’s allegations against the government amid the continuing dispute over protest restrictions in the national capital.

Das and Ranka were sent to five-day judicial custody and lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail on Wednesday, according to police sources.

The two were detained early Tuesday after allegedly crossing police barricades and entering Jantar Mantar without authorisation. They were protesting against the Election Commission of India (ECI) over alleged irregularities in the SIR of electoral rolls and reportedly raised slogans demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.

Police have accused the leaders of trespassing and violating the conditions of peace bonds they had previously furnished. Jantar Mantar was recently removed from the list of designated protest venues under revised Delhi Police guidelines.