Dipke calls on supporters to gather in Delhi with tricolour on Friday

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke calls for a tricolour gathering in Delhi on Friday, 16 October.

Co-founders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka sent to five-day judicial custody over alleged violations of peace bonds and trespass.

Their associate released on personal bond and surety of Rs 5,000.

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has called on "patriots" to gather at Central Park in Delhi’s Connaught Place on Friday, 16 October with the national flag, alleging that two group members have been "jailed only for unfurling the tricolour".

"We will show that waving a tiranga is not a crime," Dipke said in a video post on X on Wednesday. He urged those unable to travel to Delhi to organise 'tiranga (tricolour) marches' in their own cities. The CJP founder also expressed apprehension that he, too, could be jailed.

The call came on a day when CJP members Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were remanded to five days of judicial custody and lodged in Tihar Jail. They were arrested for allegedly violating their peace bonds and trespassing into Jantar Mantar, which was de-notified as a protest site last week.

The two men, carrying the national flag, had raised slogans against chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar before police personnel took them away on Tuesday, 13 October. The CJP claimed they had "reclaimed" Jantar Mantar and their right to protest.